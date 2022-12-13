Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $892.99 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $46.39 or 0.00260843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $892.99 million and $64.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,783.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00620989 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00050070 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,250,877 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.