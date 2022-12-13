BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

