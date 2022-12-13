BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
BLW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,109. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
