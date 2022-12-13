BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

BLW traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,109. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.