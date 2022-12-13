BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $350,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

