BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.