BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.