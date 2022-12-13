BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance
NYSE MVF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniVest Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
