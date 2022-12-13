BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MQY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.