BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MQY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

