BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

BBN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,904. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

