Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 84,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.