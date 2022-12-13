Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 84,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.34.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
