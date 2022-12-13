Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,173. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.