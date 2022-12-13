Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BLBD traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

