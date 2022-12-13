B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 453.6% in November

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 453.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.