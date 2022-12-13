B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 453.6% in November

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 453.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B&M European Value Retail

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

