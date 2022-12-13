Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,080.00 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,883.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,910.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

