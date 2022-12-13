Brahman Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Brahman Capital Corp. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,063 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up 4.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.44% of Aramark worth $35,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 10,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

