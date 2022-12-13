Brahman Capital Corp. Invests $30.98 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 899,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,980,000. AppLovin makes up about 3.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.24% of AppLovin as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $120,999,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 over the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
