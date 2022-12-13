Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.69–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.00 million-$353.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.30 million. Braze also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.18 EPS.

Braze Stock Up 2.4 %

BRZE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 1,099,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,108. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,373.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $528,661.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,373.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.