Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.00 million-$96.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.98 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.68 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,108. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Braze

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,373.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Braze by 472.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 240,855 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

