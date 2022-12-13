Brian Bickell Sells 22,186 Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £75,654.26 ($92,815.92).
Brian Bickell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of Shaftesbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £72,938.16 ($89,483.70).
Shaftesbury Stock Performance
LON:SHB traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 357.80 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,540. Shaftesbury PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 443.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,164.52.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($8.02) to GBX 537 ($6.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
