Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.33 billion-$29.33 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

BRDCY opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

