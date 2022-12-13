Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.81. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 6,816 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Down 10.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 587.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.