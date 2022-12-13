Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHFAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAL stock remained flat at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.