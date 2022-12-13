British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT Lowered to GBX 505 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.50.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

