Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group
In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
