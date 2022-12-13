Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

