Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $662.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $669.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $556.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.08. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

