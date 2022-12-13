Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

BR opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

