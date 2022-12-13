Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price at $2.07

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.58) to €1.85 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.