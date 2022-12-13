Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $15.70

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $898.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.28%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

