Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target at $24.60

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 over the last 90 days. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 205.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 174.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 385.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 853,984 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $171,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

