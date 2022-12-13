Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) PT at $235.00

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $45,844,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 243,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Trading Up 0.1 %

About Globant

GLOB opened at $175.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $324.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.22.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

