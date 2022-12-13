Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $33.44

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 445,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

