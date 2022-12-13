Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $126.33

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %

TRI opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $121.10.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

