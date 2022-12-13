Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $52.47

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
United Airlines Stock Performance
United Airlines stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Insider Activity at United Airlines
In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
