Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 3.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 171.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 166.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 2,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,902. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

