Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $370,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.27.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.