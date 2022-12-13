Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $370,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.27.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
