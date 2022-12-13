Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 218,506 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.09% of IDEX worth $424,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

