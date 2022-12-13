Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 254,572 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309,913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 254,572 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

