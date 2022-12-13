Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 29,965 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.62% of Waste Connections worth $199,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

