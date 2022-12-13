Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 570.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BUKS opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

