Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.87. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 21,566 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.
Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network
In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock worth $142,539 over the last ninety days. 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $1,934,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
