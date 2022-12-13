Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $47.59 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 4.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,122. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

