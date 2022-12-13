Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$16.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.74% from the stock’s current price.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

FEC traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a market cap of C$891.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.95.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$494.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

