Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the November 15th total of 1,440,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 780.6 days.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

CBWBF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

