Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR) Insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore Acquires 99,999 Shares

Cannon Resources Limited (ASX:CNR – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore bought 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.70 ($20,270.07).
Alexander (Alex) Passmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Alexander (Alex) Passmore 1,500,000 shares of Cannon Resources stock.
