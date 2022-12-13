Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,792 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. 195,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,589. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.