Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $18.70 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,866. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

