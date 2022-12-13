Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $21.06 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.04. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

