Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,480 shares of company stock worth $30,702,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $187.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $271.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

