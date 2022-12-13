Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 9,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.