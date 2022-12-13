Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $253.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,820. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.03. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.39.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

