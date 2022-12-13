Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 62,282 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,879.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 692,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

