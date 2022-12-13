Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,554,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,602 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

